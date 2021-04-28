Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS ESPGY remained flat at $$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. Esprit has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, bodywear, accessories, homewares, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names.

