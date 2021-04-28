Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,332 shares during the period. Essential Utilities makes up about 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 27.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 129,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. 3,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

