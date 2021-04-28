Essential Utilities (WTRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.64-1.69 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.64-1.69 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, analysts expect Essential Utilities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.