Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Announces Earnings Results

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share.
ESS traded down $10.07 on Wednesday, hitting $286.97. 575,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $300.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.48%.
Essex Property Trust Company Profile
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
