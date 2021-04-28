Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.84-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.04. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.860-12.460 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.63.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS stock traded down $10.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $300.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.