Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Update

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 895,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 769.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETTYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

