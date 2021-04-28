Establishment Labs (ESTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, analysts expect Establishment Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

