Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $75.85

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.85, but opened at $73.01. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $73.21, with a volume of 417 shares changing hands.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

