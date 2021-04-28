Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has decreased its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of ETH stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 953,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,093. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $792.70 million, a P/E ratio of 210.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ETH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

