Ethbox Price Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (EBOX)

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Ethbox has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One Ethbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethbox has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $438,716.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00061431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00275304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.58 or 0.01034327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00720032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,657.86 or 1.00135198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethbox Profile

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Ethbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

