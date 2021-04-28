Ethereum Classic Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $33.99 or 0.00063175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and approximately $2.35 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.19 or 0.04978025 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.