Ethereum Meta Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 457.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $21.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 1,901% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00066003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.03 or 0.00839679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00065841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00096088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,426.87 or 0.08115442 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

