Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Tops $5.04 on Top Exchanges (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00009208 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $14.79 million and $5.08 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,933,965 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

