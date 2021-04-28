EtherGem Price Tops $0.0420 on Major Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $818,471.06 and $6,894.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00066195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.59 or 0.00842383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00065839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00096842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.59 or 0.07956308 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

