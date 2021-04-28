Ethverse (ETHV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $76,222.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $76,222.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00075687 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002805 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,406 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

