Etsy (ETSY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Etsy has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $207.49 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.85.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

