Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ERRFY traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

