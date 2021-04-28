EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in April

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EUSP opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. EuroSite Power has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.35.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

