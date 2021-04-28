EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in April

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EUSP opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. EuroSite Power has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.35.
EuroSite Power Company Profile
