Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,349 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,219.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,149.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,894.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,324.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

