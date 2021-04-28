EvenCoin (EVN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $165,399.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $115,397.84 and $165,399.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

