Evercore ISI Upgrades Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to “Outperform”

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Shares of XEC opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

