Everi (EVRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, analysts expect Everi to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Everi stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Everi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

