Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0214

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $214.23 million and $6.78 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00061431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00275304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $564.58 or 0.01034327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00720032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,657.86 or 1.00135198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,644,606 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,121,646 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

