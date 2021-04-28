Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,307 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $35,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

