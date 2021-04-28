Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.44

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.44 and traded as high as C$15.19. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$15.19, with a volume of 11,745 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.44.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$92.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,954,690.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

