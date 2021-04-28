Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVVTY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EVVTY traded up $24.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.85. 55,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,161. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $199.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.22.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

