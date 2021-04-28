Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of EPM opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 million, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.56. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 976,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,236,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 108,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

