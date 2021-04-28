Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) CEO Gerald F. Willinger Sells 55,049 Shares

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 55,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $41,286.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 792,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.17. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

