Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$42.00 at CIBC

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.35.

TSE:EIF traded down C$0.21 on Wednesday, hitting C$38.88. 36,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$19.21 and a 1 year high of C$41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 49.94.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$513,260.80.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

