Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Sells $1,250,000.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 1st, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.

EXEL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. 865,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,663. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

