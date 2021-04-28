Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley Sells 7,665 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. 865,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Exelixis by 573.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

