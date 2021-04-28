Exelon (EXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Exelon to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXC opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

