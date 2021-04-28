Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.060–0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.600-3.000 EPS.

EXC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.55.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.