Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.60-3.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.61. 4,661,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.55.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

