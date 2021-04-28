Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.600-3.000 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. 4,661,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,246. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

