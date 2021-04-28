Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.600-3.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,246. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

