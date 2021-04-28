Expanse (EXP) Price Reaches $0.15

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $25,220.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,597.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.59 or 0.04986663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.48 or 0.00471604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $897.39 or 0.01643638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.24 or 0.00758712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.42 or 0.00526432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.37 or 0.00431097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.