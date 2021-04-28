Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 469,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,597,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 476.7% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of EXPD opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

