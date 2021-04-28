Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.950-6.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Extra Space Storage also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.95-6.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.08.

EXR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.58. 539,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day moving average is $120.65. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $148.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

