Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.95-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.02. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.950-6.100 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.08.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.58. The company had a trading volume of 539,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,490. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $148.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

