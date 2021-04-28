extraDNA Market Cap Hits $1.19 Million (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, extraDNA has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $161,347.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,876.69 or 1.00301657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.90 or 0.01206148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.83 or 0.00522437 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.88 or 0.00379962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00139032 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003919 BTC.

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

