Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.90 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.160-0.200 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 2,179,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,456. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,031 shares of company stock worth $1,231,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

