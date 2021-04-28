Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.90 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.160-0.200 EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.94.
Shares of EXTR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 2,179,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,456. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.
In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,031 shares of company stock worth $1,231,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.