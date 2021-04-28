Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.94 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.16-0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,031 shares of company stock worth $1,231,431. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.