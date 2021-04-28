Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the March 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,799,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AXXA opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Exxe Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
About Exxe Group
