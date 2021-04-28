Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.01. 826,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,176,232. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $245.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

