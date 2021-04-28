Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Decreased by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 18.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $73,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

