Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Issue $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend by 13.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

XOM stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.11. 24,635,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,119,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $246.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

