EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EYEG opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $16.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

