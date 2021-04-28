F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $203.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $207.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.11.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

