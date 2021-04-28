F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Lowered to $203.00 at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $207.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.11.
Shares of FFIV opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
