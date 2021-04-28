F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Lowered to $203.00 at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $207.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.11.

Shares of FFIV opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

